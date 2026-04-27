St. Ben's lacrosse is hot heading into the WIAC playoffs this week. St. Ben's secured the #5 seed for the playoffs with a 22-4 win at UW-Stevens Point Sunday. The Bennies have won 2 straight games and 4 of their last 5.

Playoffs Start This Week

St. Ben's is 6-6 and will play at 4th seeded UW-Eau Claire in the WIAC Tournament Quarterfinals Wednesday at 5pm. The Bennies lost 12-10 to UW-Eau Claire on April 1 in their lone meeting.

Top Scorers

Sami Hackley leads the Bennies with 45 points which includes a team leading 35 goals. Ava Mosley has 41 points which includes 32 goals and 9 assists.

Crandall Comments

Head coach Patrick Crandall says the team is on the right track and playing well heading into the playoffs. Crandall is pleased with the play of goaltender Ashley Fischer who's started all 12 of their games. He says Rayna Malmberg and Emma Theisen have really picked up their game to help solidify their top line. Crandall feels the first year players have really added to their recent success.

What's Next

If St. Ben's can win Wednesday, they would play UW-River Falls Friday in the WIAC tournament semifinals.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Patrick Crandall, click below.