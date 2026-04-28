St. Cloud State is losing assistant coach Eric Rud. Rud has taken the head coaching job at the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Rud has spent the last 2 years as an assistant on Brett Larson's coaching staff. He has 25 years of coaching experience.

Coaching Experience

Rud has served as the head coach of the SCSU women’s team from 2014-19 and as an assistant for the men’s team from 2005-10. He also served as an Associate Head Coach for Miami (2019-22) and an assistant coach for Colorado College (2004-05, 2011-14) at the collegiate level. Rud also spent time in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede (2022-24, head coach), Green Bay Gramblers (2010-11, Head Coach and General Manager) and Cedar Rapids Roughriders (2002-04, Assistant Coach, Director of Scouting).

Alaska-Anchorage posted a 5-27-1 record in 2025-2026.