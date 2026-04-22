The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will be taking place in Minnesota June 20-26. This week is National Volunteer Week and this could be the biggest volunteer event in Minnesota since the state hosted the Special Olympics World Summer Games in 1991. Numerous venues from across the state will be used for this event at the end of June.

Photo courtesy of Marco Catini Photography Photo courtesy of Marco Catini Photography loading...

Volunteers Needed

More than 10,000 volunteers are needed to fill 20,000 roles supporting athletes from across the country to help create the moments that define the Games. Anyone 15 years or older can volunteer. Opportunities are available for individuals, groups and corporate teams.

How to Sign Up

If you'd like to volunteer contact Celeste Haberman at 612-991-3523 or sign up online.

What Volunteers Get Out of It

Those interested in volunteering can gain connection to athletes and can feel a sense of accomplishment that they helped make this event possible in Minnesota. Venues used include the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine, just to name a couple.