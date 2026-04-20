In their first season competing in flag football, St. Ben's is 5-1 and are getting set for the Midwest Flag Football Championships next weekend. The Bennies defeated defending champ UW-Stout 20-13 Saturday in St. Paul before falling 27-25 to Augustana. St. Ben's closed the day with a 40-0 over Northwestern-St. Paul.

Photo courtesy of Jordan Modjeski Photo courtesy of Jordan Modjeski loading...

Top Performers

St. Ben's head coach Joe Bartos says their top performers this spring have been Drew Buslee, Peyton Boyd, and Erin Kennedy. He says every player contributed to their success this past weekend and it was "fun to watch".

Going to Eagan

The Midwest Flag Football Championships will take place at TCO Stadium in Eagan Saturday April 25. This is the facility where the Vikings are headquartered. Bartos says St. Ben's will either be the #1 or #2 seed for the playoffs. He says there are a lot of good teams and he expects it to be an intense final day of the season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Joe Bartos, click below.