The son of a former St. Cloud State star basketball player has committed to join one of the premier men's basketball programs in the country. Haug Scharnowski played at St. Cloud State from 1989-1994 after graduating from Wayzata High School. Scharnowski led SCSU in rebounding each of his 4 years with the Huskies. He earned All Academic all-conference in the North Central Conference 3 times as well.

Photo courtesy of Tom Steman at St. Cloud State University Photo courtesy of Tom Steman at St. Cloud State University loading...

Haug in Germany

Haug went on to play professionally in Germany after his time with SCSU. Scharnowski was a 6'7 center/forward with the Huskies playing for head coach Butch Raymond.

Time at Belmont

After an impressive high school career at Burlington Central High School in Illinois, Drew Scharnowski committed to play college basketball at Belmont. He redshirted during the 2023-2024 season. The 6'9, 230 pound forward at Belmont averaged 5.5 points and 3 rebounds a game as a redshirt freshman in 2024-2025. Scharnowski broke out this past season averaging 10.7 points and 6 rebounds a game at Belmont.

Commits to Duke

Scharnowski entered the transfer portal March 17 and committed to Duke University on April 19. The 4-star transfer was also pursued by the University of Iowa.