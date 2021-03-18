St. Cloud Boys Hockey Season Ends – Thursday Sports Blast

Dave Overlund -- AM 1390 The Fan

The St. Cloud boys hockey team fell in the section playoffs, St. John's University baseball earned a sweep at US Bank Stadium and there's a packed schedule on Thursday.

- The St. Cloud boys hockey team fell 3-2 at Rogers in the opening round of the Section 8AA playoffs. St. Cloud's season ends with a 9-5-1 record.

- St. John's University baseball earned a sweep over Northland at US Bank Stadium. The Johnnies won 18-1 and 13-0 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks fell 5-3 to New Ulm at Sports Arena East.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen topped Austin 3-2 at the MAC in St. Cloud.

- The Minnesota Vikings signed cornerback Patrick Peterson to a one-year contract worth $10 million. Peterson is an 8x Pro Bowl selection and 3x All-Pro selection.

- The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-1 in an exhibition game Thursday. Twins pitcher Matt Shoemaker was lit up for seven earned runs in three innings of work.

THURSDAY: 

- The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on WJON.

- The Minnesota Wild will battle the Avalanche in Denver. The puck drops at 8 p.m. on Granite City Sports.

- The NCAA Tournament gets underway with four play-in games as teams try to battle their way into the main field of 64.

HIGH SCHOOL MATCHUPS: 

Girls Basketball Playoffs
 
Section 8AAA 
Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM
Little Falls @ Sartell 7 PM
Tech @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM

Section 5AAA
Rocori @ Zimmerman 7 PM
Boys Basketball Playoffs 
Section 8AAA 
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
Section 6AA 
Cathedral @ Mora 7 PM

 

