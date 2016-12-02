St. Cloud Boys Hockey Co-Op Rolls To First Win
The St. Cloud boys hockey cooperative team rolled to a 13-1 win at Willmar in their first-ever game Thursday night. Three different players had multi-goal games for St. Cloud.
Nick Richert scored the first-ever goal for St. Cloud at 6:34 of the opening period on his way to a hat-trick. Brad Amundson scored three goals and added an assist, and Noah Bissett netted a pair of goals in the win.
ELSEWHERE:
River Lakes 8, Prairie Center 0
Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
FRIDAY
Crookston @ Sartell 7:15
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Cloud 4, Fergus Falls 3
Prairie Centre 6, River Lakes 2
FRIDAY
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 69, Rocori 40
STMA 65, Tech 28
Cathedral 47, Holdingford 44
FRIDAY
Big Lake @ Rocori
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Apollo @ Tech