St. Cloud Area Official Honored Nationally

A Minnesota based high school football officiating crew were named the High School Football Officiating Crew of the Year by the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings and the NFL recognized Pete Cheeley, Patrick Bergquist, Kevin Britt, Dennis Harris and MJ Wagenson for their performance and contributions to the Minnesota State High School League during the 2024 season. Cheeley is the lone member of the crew from the St. Cloud area. He joined me on WJON.

The crew received a commemorative coin, framed certificate, custom jersey and a tour of the Viking's headquarters and practice facility, Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, to honor their contributions towards the Minnesota State High School League. All members of the crew attended the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando where they had the opportunity to officiate team and skill challenges.

Pete says the NFL players and staff on hand in Orlando treated them so well and he appreciated the opportunity. Cheeley believes he was chosen for this honor due to his 40-plus years as a high school football official in the Minnesota State High School League. Cheeley has also administered numerous section tournaments in the state.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Pete Cheeley, it is available below.