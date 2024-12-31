St. Cloud Area Boys Basketball Teams Ranked

The top ten boys basketball rankings are out this week according to Minnesota Basketball News. Both Albany and Sauk Rapids-Rice find themselves near the top of the polls. 3rd ranked Sauk Rapids-Rice posted a 87-73 win over #5 Champlin Park in the Granite City Classic before suffering their first loss of the season to Fargo Davies 87-71 Saturday in the final day of the Granite City Classic. The Storm are 7-1.

photo - Lisa Anderson photo - Lisa Anderson loading...

Top ranked Albany in Class 2A defeated Maranatha Christian 70-53 and Dawson-Boyd 74-53 in the Granite City Classic at St. John's University this past weekend. Albany is 8-0.

Class A

1) Cherry

2) Dawson-Boyd

3) Henning

4) Nevis

5) Deer River

6) Park Christian

7) Rushford-Peterson

8) Cedar Mountain

9) Ada-Borup

10) Red Lake County

Class 2A

1) Albany

2) Caledonia

3) Waseca

4) Jackson County Central

5) Pequot Lakes

6) Breck

7) Blake

8) Lake City

9) Montevideo

10) Cannon Falls

Class 3A

1) Benilde-St. Margaret's

2) Orono

3) Alexandria

4) Mankato East

5) DeLaSalle

6) Totino-Grace

7) Stewartville

8) Byron

9) Faribault

10) Richfield

Class 4A

1) Cretin-Derham Hall

2) Hopkins

3) Sauk Rapids-Rice

4) Wayzata

5) Champlin Park

6) Tartan

7) St. Michael-Albertville

8) Prior Lake

9) Eagan

10) St. Louis Park