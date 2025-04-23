Sauk Rapids-Rice Softball Player Doing Some Unique Things

Being a 3-year varsity starter is a great accomplishment for anyone but doing so as a 9th grader is incredible. Freshman Ava Knutson is one of the top pitchers for the Sauk Rapids-Rice softball team and has been a varsity starter since she was a 7th grader. Emily McEwan is the head softball coach at Sauk Rapids-Rice. She describes Ava as "a dominant force in the circle". McEwan says Ava has 445 strikeouts in her varsity career and will likely break the school record. She says Ava is receiving interest from colleges at all levels despite her young age.

Get our free mobile app

Sauk Rapids-Rice is coming off a pair of wins last week to even their conference record at 2-2 and improve to 2-4 overall. McEwan says they are getting great contributions from their 6 seniors both on the field and off the field. She says the seniors are holding expectations high for them.

Sauk Rapids-Rice lost 7-3 to Willmar Thursday. The Storm are 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the CLC.

McEwan appeared on WJON's weekly Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm update. It airs each Tuesday at 7:45am.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emily McEwan, it is available below.