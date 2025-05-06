Plans Coming Together For New Sauk Rapids-Rice Athletic Field

Sauk Rapids-Rice voters in February approved a referendum question to build a new $17.7 million outdoor activity complex. It passed with 1,661 yes votes and 1,416 no votes.

Storm Activities Director Phil Klaphake joined me on WJON. He says representatives from the city, school district, and community have had numerous meetings discussing what this new facility will look like. Klaphake indicates the meetings started about a month ago and since then they've narrowed their focus. He says he is super excited about how this new facility will help many of their programs.

Klaphake says plan is to break ground on the new outdoor athletic facility in the spring of 2026. He explains without delays the field will be available in August of 2027.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Phil Klaphake, it is available below.