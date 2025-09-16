Sauk Rapids-Rice will be inducting 6 new members into their Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. Storm Activities Director Phil Klaphake joined me on WJON. 2025 Sauk Rapids-Rice Hall of Fame inductees include John Bergeson, Carmen (Meyer) Bork, Erin (Northrup) Bourne, Kevin Hemmesch, Stacy Haakonson and Nate Raduns.

The Inductees

Hemmesch has been the longtime public address announcer and Klaphake refers to him as the "Voice of the Storm". Carmen (Meyer) Bork was a top cross country and track athlete, John Bergeson was a 3-sport athlete, Erin (Northrup) Bourne was a top girls basketball player who went on to play at the college level, Stacy Haakonson was a 3-sport athlete participating in volleyball, basketball and track. Nate Raduns was a football and hockey player who went on to play professional hockey. Klaphake says this is "a pretty special group going into the Hall of Fame this year". The group will be celebrated at a Hall of Fame Celebration breakfast Saturday September 20.

Busy Weekend

It is Sauk Rapids-Rice's homecoming game Friday night when they host Bemidji at 7pm. On Saturday night Sauk Rapids-Rice is hosting their first Education Foundation homecoming Alumni Concert at Benton Station. Bands performing include Sheldon Hanson, Greg Schultz and the Mallrats. The event will include a raffle and food. Klaphake says all the money raised from the concert goes back to support the kids and the school.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Phil Klaphake, click below.