Former Tech Tiger Brevyn Spann-Ford made his first career catch count on Saturday, pulling in a 12 yard touchdown midway through the third quarter of Minnesota's 40-17 win over Illinois Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Spann-Ford's catch put the game out of reach at 29-10, as the Gophers improved to 5-0 with the win.

Minnesota will host Nebraska Saturday night in Dinkytown. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.