Souhan; Gophers Playing Well [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team has won 3 straight games and 2 straight against ranked opponents after downing #17 Michigan State 81-56 Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Gophers are playing well together, rebounding better and finding scoring besides top returning point guard Marcus Carr. Jim says Michigan State isn't very good right now and is probably ranked due to the reputation of head coach Tom Izzo.

The Timberwolves play at Los Angeles against the Clippers tonight at 9pm, pregame on WJON at 8:30. Jim says the Wolves will play around 3 weeks without top player Karl-Anthony Towns due to a wrist injury. He says the injury isn't as bad as they originally thought. He says the Wolves will also play without forward Josh Okogie due to a hamstring injury.

The Twins could be interested in a trade to bolster their starting rotation in 2021. Jim says making a trade for a pitcher like Joe Musgrove from Pittsburgh would make sense. The Pirates appear ready to sell some of their players for prospects after dealing first baseman Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals.

The Vikings close the season Sunday at Detroit against the Lions at 12 p.m., pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Jim says he wouldn't play anyone on a long term contract critical to the team's future. He says that includes running back Dalvin Cook, quarterback Kirk Cousins and receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.