Saints Will Keep Fans Covered As They Will Extend Nets Stadium Wide

Fans of Minor League Baseball, MiLB, here in Minnesota will feel safer...maybe annoyed, the next time they head to CHS Field in downtown St. Paul. The Saints will add netting that will run the entire length of the seating bowl, and upgrade the netting in other parts of the stadium.

The announcement was made yesterday and the online reaction was mixed.

Some people weren't fans of the netting being extended to now cover the entire seating bowl, whereas others saw the benefit in having everyone protected by the netting, but still have the opportunity to get a ball hit their way, like a foul pop-up over the netting.

This is what the Saints had to say about the new netting and the upgraded netting.

St. Paul Saints Master of Ceremonies Nicholas Leeman often says, “Thanks net” anytime a line drive in foul territory hits the protective mesh. While that protection currently stretches to the ends of both dugouts, the Saints are making sure more fans are protected beginning in 2024 as the netting will extend to the end of the seating bowl down the right and left field lines.

The Saints will upgrade the current netting to go along with the additional netting.

Behind home plate: 118’L x 29’H (upgraded netting)

1 st Base Dugout: 54’L x 26.5’H (upgraded netting)

Base Dugout: 54’L x 26.5’H (upgraded netting) 3 rd base Dugout: 63’L x 26.5’H (upgraded netting)

base Dugout: 63’L x 26.5’H (upgraded netting) 1 st & 3 rd Base lines: 34’L x 29’H (new for 2024)

& 3 Base lines: 34’L x 29’H (new for 2024) RF Line: Tapered netting 152’L x 26’H (new for 2024)

LF Line: Tapered netting 154’L x 26’H (new for 2024)

The Saints will also add two new poles towards the left and right field corners to reinforce the tapered nets.

So the next time you attend a game at CHS Field be prepared for more netting, which can be a little annoying, but it's better than the chain link fence you stare through at prep games.

