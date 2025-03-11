If Daniel Jones Signs Elsewhere, the Vikings Could Turn To?

The Vikings have addressed the offensive and defensive lines, defensive back, punter and running back in free agency. A position the Vikings are expected to add in free agency is quarterback. J.J. McCarthy and Brett Rypien are the only 2 quarterbacks on the roster as of Tuesday March 11. Sam Darnold has agreed to a 3-year contract with Seattle, and Nick Mullins is going to Jacksonville. Daniel Jones joined the Vikings last season but never appeared in a game. The Vikings are interested in bringing him back as a bridge quarterback to McCarthy. Jones is also receiving interest from the Indianapolis Colts.

If Jones were to sign with the Colts the Vikings would need to look at other veteran options. Those options could include Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winston, Kirk Cousins, or Russell Wilson. Both Rodgers and Cousins are expected to be released by their current teams making them free agents. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan believes Winston would make sense for the Vikings is Jones chooses to go elsewhere. Souhan says Winston hasn't been disruptive in his most recent stops and possesses arm strength and a willingness to throw the ball down field. The negative on Winston continues to be interceptions.

In my conversation with Jim Souhan today, he voiced his opinion on the signings of Defensive Tackle, Jonathan Allen, cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers, and center Ryan Kelly. Souhan also expressed his opinion on Arizona State running back Cam Scattebo. Souhan believes the Vikings are well positioned to choose the best player available in the first round of the draft based on what they've done in free agency.

