Former Fox Sports North Sideline Reporter Calling It A Career

Growing up it was all sports, sports, sports. Whether I was participating in them, or watching them it was pretty much 24/7. One of my favorite things to do in the summertime was to head over to a friend's house and catch a Twins game. One of the sideline reporters from that time just announced on social media that he was hanging it up after 15 years. Robby Incmikoski, a former sideline reporter for what was Fox Sports North, made the announcement yesterday.

The post on social media was long and emotional where Robby thanked those who he had the chance to work with, including remembering the late Tom Hanneman.

15 Years!

For the past 15 years, I made my living traveling Major League Baseball stadiums while asking dumb questions to baseball players, coaches, executives, guests, fans and many others.

I loved every second of it.

Now, it's over. My career in sports TV has come to a close.

Four seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2009-2012).

Eleven seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-2023)

Three of those Minnesota winters were spent traveling the NBA circuit with the Minnesota Timberwolves along with the greatest TV crew I'll ever know. T revor Fleck , Jim Petersen , David Dittman , Bruce Wolfe , Tom Hanneman , Vanessa Lambert - I love you all so much. Thank you for treating me as if I belonged from day one. I'll never forget the laughs, the fun and the MANY losses on the court. The worst loss of all was in life. Tom made us laugh every single day, and he was a better person than he was funny, and he was the funniest man I've ever known.

Thank you, Minnesota Twins, for treating a clueless wanna-be TV reporter/host as if I belonged there when I wasn't sure I did. Mike Herman, Dustin Morse, Bert Blyleven and Trevor, again (to travel with TWO teams with you full-time was a blessing I'll remember forever). Bert is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and with nothing to gain by doing so, he treated me like his own son. For that, I am so thankful. You're by BFF!

Thank you, Joseph Maar and Jeff Byle , for bringing me to Fox Sports North and teaching me the business. You took a chance by hiring me, and it changed my life forever.

Thank you, Pittsburgh Pirates. There really aren't words I can use to describe the last 11 seasons. The ups and downs, the laughs, rain delays, nonsense and everything in between. I love this team. I love this organization.

To say I was treated first-class by the Bucs would be a gross understatement. From Bob Nutting on down, they are a wonderful group, from public relations ( Dan Hart , Jim Trdinich and Patrick Kurish) to community relations ( Jacque Skowvron Stevenson , who is awesome, and crew), from the training room to the equipment room, from the grounds crew to the cleanup crew.....I love all of you! You won't find many owners of Major League Baseball teams that will pull aside a TV reporter and ask about their life. Bob did that. Fans should know how wonderful a man he is and how he treats his people. (And lose me with the "spend money" bullshit. Go ask the Mets how a $345M payroll went last season!). Ask anyone how Bob treats his people. You'd be amazed at how down to earth and good a guy he really is.

I am the biggest Pirates fan forever! See you on Opening Day....from the stands with a drink in my hand, wearing Pirates gear!

Thank you, Doug Johnson and Shawn McClintock, for bringing me to my home state and to Root Sports, which then became AT&T SportsNet! To my brothers at the studio: Freddy Foo , Dave Racchini , Kevin Kane , Cliff Wynkoop and Bryan Anlauf and the rest of you schmucks I worked with - I love you guys. Thank you for making me look better than I ever deserved to look!

Thank you, Paul Hogan , for showing up to the game on Sunday, October 1st, knowing it could be my last game. You wanted to be there for me, and it means more than you'll ever know.

I am not leaving Pittsburgh. I love this city and it is my home.

What's next? Not sure yet, but we'll figure that out in the coming months.

I've never really posted pictures from work because this was a job, but here are some of my favorites along with some of my favorite people. It's time to share some of them now.

Let's have a wonderful and healthy 2024!

Much love to all of you, and thank you, Robby

Incmikoski, who was with Fox Sports North from 2009 to 2012, worked games as both a host and reporter for not only the Twins but also worked Timberwolves, Wild, and University of Minnesota hockey.

After leaving Minnesota in 2012, Incmikoski went to Pittsburgh to work as a reporter/host for Pirates games.

It was announced 2 weeks ago that Robby wasn't going to be coming back to Pirates broadcasts after a "new regional sports network model" was created for the baseball team as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team known as "SportsNet Pittsburgh".

When it was announced that Incmikoski wasn't coming back in 2024, Robby thanked the team and their ownership in a quote to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

As far as what's next for Incmikoski, he didn't hint as to what may be ahead in 2024.

My favorite Robby moment was when he was interviewing a Brewers hat who had made a hat completely out of wood and was at a Brewers vs Pirates game.

