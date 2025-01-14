Viking Players Who May Not Be Back in 2025

The Minnesota Vikings saw their season end Monday night with a 27-9 loss in Arizona to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wildcard playoffs. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He voiced his thoughts on who will likely not be back with the team in 2025.

Sam Darnold struggled the last 2 games in losses to the Lions and Rams. Souhan believes Darnold would have likely commanded a significant amount of money and a multi-year contract from someone this next off season. That has now changed with his struggles. Souhan doesn't believe Darnold will be back unless he accepts less money and agrees to take on the role of bridge-quarterback until J.J. McCarthy is ready to take over. He expects the Vikings to sign a quarterback to act in the bridge-role until McCarthy is ready next season. That could be Darnold, Daniel Jones or someone else. Souhan doesn't think that person would be Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings have some aging members of their defensive secondary. Souhan indicated that 35-year old safety Harrison Smith was emotional after the game and that he could decide to retire. 34-year old cornerback Stephon Gilmore also may not return. Souhan says he struggled to produce in the 2nd half of the season and was often picked on by opposing quarterbacks.

The Vikings currently have just 3 picks in the upcoming NFL draft. That includes a 1st rounder and 2 5th round picks. Souhan expects the Vikings to acquire at least 1 and maybe 2 compensatory picks and would give them as many as 5. 29-year old cornerback Shaq Griffin could return as one of the starting corners but the Vikings will likely look to free agency for the other spot. Souhan says the Vikings are in pretty good shape when it comes to the salary cap especially now since signing Darnold to a big contract is unlikely.

Viking head coach Kevin O'Connell talked after the game about improving the interior of their offensive line. That would likely need to come in free agency. Souhan says the team likes 30-year old running back Aaron Jones. He believes Jones could return.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan, it is available below.