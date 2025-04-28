Vikings Have a New Quarterback; Who is Sam Howell?

The Vikings acquired quarterback Sam Howell Saturday during the draft in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Howell is 24-years old and will be playing for this 3rd team in 4 years after being drafted by Washington in the 5th round in 2022. He spent his first 2 seasons with Washington where he played in just 1 game in 2022 but played 17 games for the Commanders in 2023. In 2023 he threw for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Washington moved on from Howell after the 2023 season and Seattle picked him up to backup Geno Smith. He appeared in just 3 games for Seattle in 2024, threw for just 24 yards on 5-14 passing with 1 interception and no touchdowns. Howell played his college football at the University of North Carolina.

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He feels bringing in Howell is a good move and refers to him as a "Case Keenum" type backup who fits into the team's salary structure. Souhan says this proves the Vikings didn't have interest in Aaron Rodgers. He says they didn't bring him in for visit or offer him a contract. J.J. McCarthy will be the starting quarterback for the Vikings with Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer as backups entering training camp this summer.

