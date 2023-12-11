Twins Announce Caravan Guest List For St. Cloud Stop

The Minnesota Twins have announced the list of guests who will be attending the St. Cloud stop on the Twins Winter Caravan Monday January 29. The list includes current Twins' outfielder Matt Wallner, and pitcher Louie Varland along with former Twin Latroy Hawkins and TV broadcaster Cory Provus. TC Bear will also be making an appearance.

The event will start at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Convention Center in the Glen Carlson Hall. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $6 for adults with kids 5 and under free with a paid adult and kids ticket. A ballpark style meal will be included courtesy of Custom Catering by Short Stop. The program will include a question and answer session, a highlight video and autograph signing (1 item only please).

Advance tickets are only available at the Townsquare Media studios starting Tuesday December 12.