The St. John's University football team topped Augsburg 61-6 last week in their homecoming game at Clemens Stadium. The Johnnies are now 4-0 on the season.

Coach Gary Fasching joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" on Wednesday to talk about the big win, how he utilizes his massive roster, the injury report for this week and the strategy for SJU's game against Bethel Saturday.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs every weekday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.