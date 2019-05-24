Section 5AAA Baseball Brackets Set

The Monticello Magic are the #1 seed in the upcoming Section 5AAA baseball playoffs. The postseason will get underway Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Among the metro-area teams, the Rocori Spartans are the #2 seed, while Sauk Rapids-Rice checks in at #4, Sartell at #5 and Apollo at #6.

First Round Schedule:

TUESDAY, MAY 28th (All games 5 p.m.)

#8 Becker @ #1 Monticello

#5 Sartell @ #4 Sauk Rapids-Rice

#6 Apollo @ #3 Big Lake

#7 Zimmerman @ #2 Rocori

Second Round:

THURSDAY, MAY 30th

Third Round:

SATURDAY, JUNE 1st @ SJU