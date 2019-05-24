Section 5AAA Baseball Brackets Set
The Monticello Magic are the #1 seed in the upcoming Section 5AAA baseball playoffs. The postseason will get underway Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Among the metro-area teams, the Rocori Spartans are the #2 seed, while Sauk Rapids-Rice checks in at #4, Sartell at #5 and Apollo at #6.
First Round Schedule:
TUESDAY, MAY 28th (All games 5 p.m.)
#8 Becker @ #1 Monticello
#5 Sartell @ #4 Sauk Rapids-Rice
#6 Apollo @ #3 Big Lake
#7 Zimmerman @ #2 Rocori
Second Round:
THURSDAY, MAY 30th
Third Round:
SATURDAY, JUNE 1st @ SJU