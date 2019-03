The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams swept Bemidji State Friday night.

The SCSU women won 65-59 and the men won 101-86. Amanda Christianson led the Huskies with 18 points and Betsey McDonald added 17 points. The Huskies are 7-6 and 5-4 in the NSIC.

Gage Davis led the SCSU men with 28 points and Jon Averkamp added 17 points.

the SCSU basketball teams play at MN-Crookston Saturday at 4 and 6pm.