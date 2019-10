St. Cloud State University will unveil a Herb Brooks statue outside the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Saturday, October 26th. The Huskies are scheduled to take on Northeastern University after the dedication.

Brooks coached the Huskies for one season in 1986-87, posting a 25-10-1 record. The 1980 "Miracle on Ice" coach was instrumental in the Huskies' transition to Division One hockey, which happened the next season.