SCSU Soccer Coach Sean Holmes [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University will field a men's soccer team for the first time in school history in 2020. The school hired Sean Holmes to helm the inaugural season as head coach.

Holmes joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss the creation of the program, his coaching experiences, the composition of the roster, challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, the state of soccer in Central Minnesota and how he hopes to work with the high school soccer teams in the area.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.