SCSU Men’s Hockey, St. John’s Football Still Ranked

photo courtesy of scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State men's hockey is ranked #4 again this week in the USCHO.com division I poll.  The Huskies split a pair of games last weekend with 2nd ranked Denver.  SCSU won 4-3 in overtime Friday and lost 3-2 Saturday. The Huskies are 8-2 and will host #17 Western Michigan at 7:30 Friday night and 6 p.m. Saturday.  Minnesota is ranked #1 this week, Denver is #2, and Michigan is #3.  SCSU received 5 first place votes.

St. John's football is ranked #5 in the d3football.com poll.  The Johnnies moved from #4 to #5 in the current poll.  St. John's is 8-1 and will play #9 Bethel in the MIAC Championship Saturday at 1 p.m. in Collegeville.  North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1, Mount Union is #2, Mary Hardin-Baylor is #3, and Linfield is #4.

 

