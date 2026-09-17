The St. Cloud State men's hockey team has been picked to finish 8th in the NCHC preseason media poll released Wednesday. SCSU received 102 votes, which puts them ahead of Arizona State and Omaha. Denver was picked to win the conference title followed by North Dakota, MN-Duluth, Western Michigan, Miami-Ohio, Colorado College and St. Thomas. SCSU was 16-19-1 overall in 2025-2026.

What's Next

SCSU is set to embark on their first season with Nick Oliver as head coach. The Huskies will open the season October 3 at Bemidji State before hosting Michigan Tech at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on October 9.