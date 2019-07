Former Cathedral Crusader Will Hammer recently wrapped up his second season with the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team. Hammer played at Cathedral for two seasons before graduating in 2014.

Hammer joined "Hang Up and Listen" on Tuesday to discuss his time with Cathedral, the junior hockey grind, what it's like to be traded in juniors and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.