SCSU Basketball Splits With UMD

The St. Cloud State men's and women's basketball teams split their 2 games at Minnesota-Duluth Saturday.

The Huskies men's team defeated UMD 63-58 after the SCSU women lost 61-55 to the Bulldogs. Chelsea Nooker scored 5 points and surpasses 1,000 points in her career. Betsey McDonald had 18 points for the Huskies.

SCSU led the Huskies with 30 points. Mark Hall added 10 points. The Huskies are now 7-6 overall and will play the University of Jamestown Monday at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 6:30.