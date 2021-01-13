SCSU Basketball Coach Matt Reimer [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team is 1-3 on the season after splitting a pair of games at U-Mary over the weekend. The Huskies are scheduled to host Minot State this weekend at Halenbeck Hall.

Head coach Matt Reimer joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to recap the weekend, discuss some of the things the Huskies are working on in practice this week as they prepare for the Beavers, explain whether it will be easier to be at home this weekend and more.

