SCSU Basketball Coach Matt Reimer [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State University basketball team will host a "Huskies 101" event on Thursday, November 5th at Halenbeck Hall. 250 Husky basketball fans will be able to attend the event in-person.

St. Cloud State coach Matt Reimer joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday to discuss his unusual offseason, the plight of his international players in returning to St. Cloud, a potential start date and format for the NSIC season and the upcoming Huskies 101 event.

