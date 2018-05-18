SCSU Baseball Continues Play in NCAAs; Apollo-SR on AM 1390

The St. Cloud State baseball team defeated Central Oklahoma 5-2 Wednesday night in their first game of the NCAA Division II Central Regional in Magnolia, Arkansas. Cathedral graduate Dominic Austing threw 8 2/3 innings to get the win for the Huskies with 12 strikeouts. SCSU plays Central Missouri at 8:30 p.m. tonight. Central Missouri is the #2 seed while SCSU is seeded 6th. Track the progress of the game here .

Getty Images

The Twins host the Brewers at 7:10 tonight, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Minnesota is in a 2nd place tie with Detroit in the American League Central Division 1 1/2 games back of first place Cleveland. Right hander Kyle Gibson (1-1) starts on the mound for the Twins while left hander Brent Suter (2-3) toes the rubber for the Brewers.

Dave Overlund

Dave Overlund calls Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo high school baseball on AM 1390-Granite City Sports tonight. Game time at 7pm. Tonight's game is at Joe Faber Field. Elsewhere tonight Rocori plays at Monticello. Softball today includes Apollo at Sauk Rapids-Rice, Alexandria at Rocori and Cathedral at Annandale.

Getty Images

The Minnesota Lynx open defense of their WNBA title when they host the L.A. Sparks at Target Center at 4 p.m. Sunday. The two teams met in the WNBA finals last season.