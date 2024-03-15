SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

THURSDAY MARCH 14th

FABER FIELD (Game #1)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 3 AUGUSTANA UNV. VIKINGS 0

The Huskies put up three runs in the second inning to give their starting pitcher lefty, junior Luke Tupy from New Prague High School support. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, issued five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Mitchel Gumbko from Ada, Michigan had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois had a sacrifice fly. Garrett Bevacqua from Cartstad, California went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ethan Navratil from Albany High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Vikings was righty senior Caleb Saari from Moorhead High School threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Vikings offense was led by Nick Banowetz, he went 2-for-2, with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Drey Dirksen from New London-Spicer High School went 1-for-3 with a walk. Ragan Pinnow went 1-for-3 and Luke Ballweg both went 1-for-3 and Tate Meiners had a walk.

Game #2

AUGUSTANA UNV. VIKINGS 6 ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 3

The Vikings put up three runs in the third and three in the sixth innings. Their starting pitcher lefty, sophomore Ashton Michel, he threw six innings to earn the win. Righty freshman Riley Rothschadl threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Diedrich threw the final inning to close it out, he gave up a walk.

The Vikings offense was led Nick Banowetz, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he had a walk. Joe Kolbeck went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Max Mosser went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ryan Clementi went 2-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run. Drey Dirksen had a walk and Jack Hines had a stolen base and a walk.

Lefty sophomore Jack Habeck from from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area High School threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Drew Beier from Foley High School, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School earned a walk. Righty fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo High School went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY (TODAY)

VIKINGS vs. Huskies @ 1:00 and 3:00 (FABER FIELD)