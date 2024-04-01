SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

FRIDAY MARCH 29th Sioux Falls, South Dakota

SCSU HUSKIES 9 SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 1

The Huskies out hit the Cougars ten to five and they played solid defense in support of their starting pitcher lefty junior Luke Tupy from New Prague High School. He threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty junior Sam Lachot from Scottsdale, Arizona threw 2 /3 off an inning in relief to close it out.

The Huskies offense was led by Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI. Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil from Albany High School went 1-for-1 for two RBIs. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier from Foley High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Cal James from Buffalo High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo High School went 1-for-2. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School and Wilson Zuck from Appleton, Wisconsin both earned a walk. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin and Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa both scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher lefty senior Reese Gaber threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman John Checheris threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. The Cougars offense was led by Brady Klehr from Rocori High School, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Dane Small went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Tyler Cate went 1-for-2 and he had a walk, David Swanson went 1-for-3 and Zach Andreason went 1-for-2.

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 11 SCSU HUSKIES 7

The Cougars were out hit by the Huskies nine to five, but the Cougars had three home runs and a double and they were aided by six walks. They put up five runs in the seventh and five more in the eighth inning. The starting pitcher was senior Jake Amann, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and three walks. Lefty junior Zach Shasta threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk.Righty Derek Lundgren threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Righty sophomore Mason Leonard threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and three walks. Righty sophomore Logan Anderson closed it out, he retired one batter.

The Cougars offense was led by Noah Buss, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Ben Seire went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Dane Small went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Zach. Andreasen went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. David Swanson went 1-for-3, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Klehr earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Cate had a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Lefty sophomore Jack Habeck, from Appleton, Wisconsin, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty senior Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area High School threw one inning, he gave up four runs and two walks and righty junior Isaiah Piscatello from Wausau, Wisconsin gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Righty sophomore Cooper Avery threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Schiller went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Sawyer Smith went 1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-1 with a double. Cal James went 1-four-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Clapp earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Denne from Minnehaha Academy went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Drew Beier, Brayden Jacobson and Blaine Guthrie all earned a walk.

SATURDAY MARCH 30th Sioux Falls, South Dakota

SCSU HUSKIES 3 SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 2

The Huskies were out hit by the Cougars seven to five, but solid defense and good pitching performances topped the Cougars. Lefty senior Payton VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School started on the mound. He threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty junior Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Sawyer Smith went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and he scored a run. Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-3 and Ethan Navratil and Mitch Gumbko both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher was lefty freshman Brady Bauer threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Cate led their offense, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Zach Andreasen went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Serie went 1-for-3 with a double. Isaac Bonner went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dane Small went 1-for-3.

SCSU HUSKIES 7 SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 3

The Huskies out hit the Cougars twelve to eight, including four doubles, a triple and a home run. This gave the Huskies pitchers a great deal of support. Starter righty junior Sawyer Smith threw four innings. he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa threw five innings in relief. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by DH/Pitcher Sawyer Smith, he went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-5 with a home run and center fielder Tyler Schiller was credited for a RBI. Second baseman Drew Beier went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Noah Dehne went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and center fielder Brayden Jacobson earned a walk. Third baseman Cal James went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Pinch runner Hayden Konkol from Denmark,Wisconsin scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cougars was Owen Weadge, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Garret Oswald threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Zach Shasta threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four his, three runs and one walk. Jake Brandner threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Reid Barnard threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Cougars offense was led by Ryan Gouldin went 2-for-4 for a RBI and David Swanson went 1-for-3, with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run.Tyler Cate went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Serie went 1-for-4. Nolan Drossel went 1-for-3, Dane Small was hit by a pitch and Zach Andreasen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

