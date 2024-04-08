SCSU Baseball Results/Schedule

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

Thursday April 4th @ Aberdeen, South Dakota

HUSKIES ARE 14-5 NSIC and OVERALL 18-11

SCSU HUSKIES 5 NORTHERN STATE UNIV. WOLVES 3

The Huskies out hit their NSIC rivals the Wolves eleven to eight, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. They Huskies put up two runs in the fifth and one run in both the sixth and the seventh innings. The Huskies starting pitcher was a lefty junior Luke Tupy from New Prague HS threw six innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty senior Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS and a transfer from St. Cloud TCC Cyclones threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Righty junior Sawyer Smith threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Huskies offense was led by Drew Beier from Foley HS, he went 1-for-5 with home run for three RBIs. Cal James from Buffalo HS went 3-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Clapp from Maple Lake HS went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith went 1-for-5 and Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-5. Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan and a transfer from Muskegon College went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin and a transfer from Century College earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was righty senior Max Otto, he threw 5 2/3 innings. he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. lefty junior Jack Miller threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by Jonah Schmidt went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Nick Fridges went 2-for-4 with a double and and Michael Benvidas went 1-for-4. Karson Hesser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jack Weidner went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Nick Ochoa went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jordan DeMarce went 1-for-4.

Friday April 5th @ Aberdeen, South Dakota

SCSU HUSKIES 12 NORTHERN STATE UNIV. WOLVES 3

The Huskies out hit their NSIC rivals twelve to six, including three doubles and solid defense. The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty Senior Payton VanBeck from BBE HS, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one double, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Senior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Righty freshman Will Hess from Hartland, Wisconsin threw one inning, he issued two walks. Righty freshman Ryan Roehl from West Bend, Wisconsin threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Drew Beier, a St. Cloud TCC Cyclone transfer, went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cal James, a transfer from Univ. of Mary Marauders, went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo HS went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Smith went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Hayden Konkol from from Denmark, Wisconsin scored a run. Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa went 2-for-2 and Ero Wallin from Silver Bay went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Garrett Bevacqua had a sacrifice and he was credited for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Wolves was Michael Chevalier, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and two walks. Juan Vanderbo threw one inning, he gave up two hits and three runs. Christian Mundt threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one walk. Juan Alcoverde threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two runs. Micheal Hulbrertlinn gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Wolves offense was led by Nick Uchoa went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Meyer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Jordan Emarce went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Jonah Schmidt went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Brennan Phillips went 1-for-3 with a double, Karson Hesser had a walk and Nick Friedges scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 13 NORTHERN STATE UNIV. WOLVES 0

The Huskies out hit the Wolves ten to five, including three doubles, aided by nine walks and overall very solid defense. The Huskies starting pitcher was righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa and a transfer from Iowa Western CC. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty junior Kaden Pfeffer from Racine, Wisconsin, a transfer from Century College CC. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Nolan Kahle from Waukesha, Wisconsin threw one inning. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty junior Sam Lachot from Scottsdale, Arizona a transfer from Paradise Valley CC. He threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by junior Sawyer Smith, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Senior Drew Beier went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Senior Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Freshman Hayden Konkol went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Senior Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy HS went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a trio of runs. Junior Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cal James a transfer from U of Mary Marauders earned two walks and he scored a run. Sophomore Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Junior Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Drew Burkholder, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, ten runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Stuber threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. Dwayne McNaughton, threw two innings, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense included Nick Ochoa went 2-for-3 and Jack Weidner went 1-for-2 with a walk. Jackson Meyer went 1-for-2 and Brennan Phillips had a walk. Nick Friedges, Karson Hesser and Xander Paar all had a walk.

Saturday April 6th @ Aberdeen, South Dakota

SCSU HUSKIES 8 NORTHERN STATE UNIV. WOLVES 2

The Huskies out hit the Wolves fourteen to ten, with five players with multiple hits and they played solid defense. The starting pitcher was lefty senior Jack Habeck, from Appleton, Wisconsin. he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty junior Sawyer Smith threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by second baseman Noah Dehne, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. DH Drew Beier went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Third baseman Cal James went 2-for-4 for a RBI and righty fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 2-for-4. Catcher KevinButler went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Center fielder Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and left fielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was righty senior Brenden Baxter, he threw six innings. He gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout and Righty junior Tyler Boyum gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Righty junior Jack Miller threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Righty sophomore Jake Helleloid threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Karson Hesser, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Jack Weidner went 2-for-5 and Dylan Soule went 2-for-4. Brennan Phillips went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Nick Ochoa went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Michael Benavides had a walk. Jonah Schmidt went 1-for-5 and Jackson Meyer went 1-for-3 with a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 10th

SCSU HUSKIES @ CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL GOLDEN BEARS (1:30/3:30)