SCSU Baseball Results

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

CONCORDIA UNIC GOLDEN BEARS 12 SCSU HUSKIES 11

The Golden Bears and Huskies each collected twelve hits each, The Golden Bears had three home runs and two doubles and they were aided by eight walks. They were down 9-4, then they put up eight runs in the sixth inning to secure the win. The Golden Bears starting pitcher righty senior Logan Shaffer threw 4 1/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty junior Jack Greenlun from Sartell-St. Stephen HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and three runs. Righty junior Andrew Boesser threw one inning to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two runs, and one walk.

The Golden Bears offense was led by Mason Nadolney, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Noah Julian went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jaden Werner went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Koby McGuigan went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and he scored two runs. Will Husemann went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Nick Thimsen went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Bennett McCollow went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kal Brohmer had two walks.

The Huskies staring pitcher was a righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa threw 3 2//3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and three walks. Righty senior Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS threw two innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty junior Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Huskies offense was led by Sawyer Smith, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Drew Beier from Foley HS went 2-for-4 for 2 RBIs and he scored a run and Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cal James from Buffalo HS went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Clapp from Maple Lake HS went 1-for-3. Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 15 CONCORDIA UNIC GOLDEN BEARS 5

The Huskies and Golden Bears each collected ten hits, they had four home runs and two doubles and they were aided by eleven walks. The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty junior Kaden Pfeffer from Racine, Wisconsin. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Huskies offense was led by Braydon Jacobson from West Fargo HS, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for five RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Blaine Guthrie form Emerald, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Pinch Hitter Ben Clapp went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and third baseman Cal James earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. DH Drew Beier went 1-for-4 and he earned a pair of walks. Second baseman Noah Dehne earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and left fielder Tyler Schiller earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was righty junior Leo Bustos, he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty senior David Salz threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty junior Carter Schulte threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Evan Eberle threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Nick Thimsen, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs. Mason Nadolney went 1-for-3 with a home and Bryce Nelson went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Bennett McCollow went 2-for-4 and Kal Brohmer went 2-for-3. Koby McBroome went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Justin McGuiuvan went 1-for-3 and Jaden Werner had a walk.

NEXT GAMES:

SATURDAY APRIL 13th (JOE FABER FIELD)

U of MARY @ SCSU HUSKIES (12:00/2:00)