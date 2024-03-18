SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

THURSDAY MARCH 15th

FABER FIELD (Game #1)

AUGUSTANA UNIV. VIKINGS 6 ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 1

The Vikings collected just three hits, but they were aided by eight walks, they put up three runs in the first and two in the seventh innings. The Vikings starting pitcher lefty sophomore Ethan Cole threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty freshman Will Henry closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Vikings offense was led by shortstop Jack Hines he went 1-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Catcher Drew Dirksen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Pinch hitter Sam Seidel was credited for two RBIs and first baseman Luke Ballweg earned a walk and he scored a run. Centerfielder Jason Axelberg went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored one run. Ragen Pinnow earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Righty fielder Ryan Clementi earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Kolbeck earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty senior Payton VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by shortstop Sawyer Smith, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. DH Drew Beier went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Centerfielder Braydon Jacobson went 1-for-3 and Right fielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-3. Catcher Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 11 AUGUSTANA UNIV. VIKINGS 10

The Huskies were down 9-2 going into the fourth inning and they put five runs and three more in the fifth and with a walk off in the bottom of the ninth inning. The did outhit the Vikings eleven to nine, but looked like it was out of each after the Viking up nine runs in the second inninga. This gives the Huskies a 10-8 season record, but more important a 6-2 NSIC record. Righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa started on the mound. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty junior Kaden Pfeffer from Racine, Wisconsin threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Shortstop, righty junior Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin threw three innings in relief to close it out and earn the win. H gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by left fielder Noah Dehne, he went 2-for-5 with a huge home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and scored a pair of runs. Veteran second baseman Drew Beier went 1-for-5 with a huge home run in fifth inning and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman, Cal James a freshman from Buffalo High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. DH Ben Clapp went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Catcher Kevin Butler went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Center fielder Mitchell Gumbko went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Shortstop and winning pitcher Sawyer Smith went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-5 and right fielder Tyler Schiller scored a run.

The Vikings starting pitcher was righty sophomore J. D. Hennen from Alexandria High School, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty sophomore Caleb Kranz threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty junior Kai Taylor threw one inning, he gave up two hits and righty junior Tom Sun thew 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty junior Adam Diedrich gave up one hit and one walk.

The Vikings offense was led by Jack Hines, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for five RBIs, a walk and a walk. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Kolbeck went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and he scored a run and Luke Ballweg went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Max Mosser earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ragan Pinnow went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday March 22nd (2:30) (AT MANKATO)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES/MINNESOTA STATE MANKATO MAVERICKS

Saturday March 22nd (1:30/3:30)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES/MINNESOTA STATE MANKATO MAVERICKS

Sunday March 23rd (12:00)

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES/MINNESOTA STATE MANKATO MAVERICKS