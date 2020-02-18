Sauk Rapids-Rice Girls Basketball Wins Tuesday

Sauk Rapids-Rice -- Sauk Rapids-Rice kept their offense rolling all night as they won with a final score of 65-42.

After one half of play Sauk Rapids-Rice had a 10 point lead over Saint Cloud Apollo, 18-28.

Sauk Rapids-Rice started the second half with a double digit lead and they would not look back as they had a double digit lead all through out the second half. Their offense was rolling as they would win with a final score of 42-65. With the loss Saint Cloud Apollo moves to 1-21 on the season and with the win Sauk Rapids-Rice moves to 7-17 on the season.

The player of the game was Sauk Rapids-Rice's Shayna Payonk who finished the game with 18 points.