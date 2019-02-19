Sartell-St. Stephen -- The final score of the hockey was Prairie Centre 2 and Sartell-St. Stephen 8.

After two periods the score was Prairie Centre 2 and Sartell-St. Stephen 6.

For much of the first two periods it was a duo of Sartell players that were contributing to their team in a big way. Both Ryan Zulkosky and Jack Hennemann both have 2 goals so far. For Sauk Centre to get back in it they new to shut them down plus get more shots on goal and to get their shots past Sartell's goalie.

For the third period it turned into the Jack Hennemann show for Sartell. Jack would score the first goal of the third period to make the score 7-2. It would also be Jack's third goal of the game to give him the hat trick on the night. Jack would also score the last goal of the game to make the final score 8-2. With the win Sartell-St. Stephen advances to play Alexandria on Saturday at the Mac.

The player of the game was Sartell-St. Stephen's Jack Hennemann who finished the game with 4 goals and 1 assist.