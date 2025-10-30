The Sartell-St. Stephen volleyball team is looking to do something they haven't done since 1977 and that's make the state volleyball tournament. Riley Marod is the head coach of the Sabres and she joined me on WJON. Sartell marched through the section tournament with a straight set win over Elk River before knocking off St. Michael-Albertville in 5 sets on Tuesday.

How Sartell Has Advanced

Marod says winning the section title would mean a lot to the girls and would reward them for all the hard work they've put in. Sartell is dominated by senior leadership with 8 seniors on the roster. Marod says the team chemistry and juggling of rotations have allowed them to find their groove.

The Rematch

Sartell is 19-12 this season and seeded 3rd in the Section 8-4-A playoffs while Alexandria is the 4th seed with a 10-16 record. Alexandria won the lone meeting between the 2 teams on August 26, 3 sets to 2. Marod feels both teams are much different today than they were in that early season meeting.

Sartell-St. Stephen Roster

Number Name Position Height Year 1 Mesker, Allie DS 5'5 12 2 Beckstrom, Lilly DS 5'4 11 3 Schumann, Gabrielle L 5'7 12 4 Meyer, Violet DS 5'4 12 5 Frieler, Sydney OH/DS 5'8 10 6 Benninghoff, Addison OH/DS 5'8 11 7 Guggisberg, Keely OH/DS 5'10 12 8 Thompson, Kathryn S 5'6 10 10 Theisen, Ava MH 5'8 12 11 Wang, Kaitlyn OPP 5'8 11 14 Schulte, Gabrielle S/OPP 5'8 12 15 Petersen, Alexis OPP 5'9 12 16 Terhune, Olivia MH 6 12 20 Woehl, Lydia MH 5'10 11 23 Schumann, Kaiya OH 5'8 11 25 Draxler-Gainsforth, Taylor S 5'4 11 30 Keen, Emma DS 5'5 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Riley, click below.