Rocori Volleyball Downs Cathedral; Sartell Falls

Rocori downed Cathedral in 3 games last night in the quarterfinals of Section 6-2-A. Scores were 25-21, 25-15, 25-17.

Gabby Heying led Cathedral with 14 kills, Morgan Prom had 26 set assists, Abbey Medelberg had 12 digs, and Colleen Zadoo had 4 blocks for Cathedral. CHS ends their season at 19-9.

Rocori advances to the Section 6-2-A semifinals at 7:45pm Thursday night against Maple Lake at Sauk Rapids-Rice high school.

Willmar downed Sartell-St. Stephen volleyball in 3 games last night in Willmar in the Section 8-3-A semifinals. Scores were 25-22, 25-14, 25-16. Sartell's season ends at 21-7. Willmar will play Moorhead in the section finals Saturday.