Sartell Volleyball Wins Tournament; Cathedral Finishes 4th

photo courtesy of Cathedral Activities

The Sartell-St. Stephen volleyball team went 4-0 Saturday at a tournament at Mound-Westonka High School. The Sabres posted wins over Mound-Westonka 2-1, Robbinsdale Cooper 2-0, Norwood-Young America 2-1 and Buffalo 2-1.  Sartell will host Buffalo tonight.

Cathedral volleyball went 2-2 and finished 4th out of 16 teams Saturday in a tournament at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.  The Crusaders posted wins over Osakis and Brainerd and lost to Watertown-Mayer and Albany.  Cathedral is 5-6 this season.

 

Filed Under: Cathedral Volleyball, Sartell Volleyball
Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
