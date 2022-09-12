Sartell Volleyball Wins Tournament; Cathedral Finishes 4th

The Sartell-St. Stephen volleyball team went 4-0 Saturday at a tournament at Mound-Westonka High School. The Sabres posted wins over Mound-Westonka 2-1, Robbinsdale Cooper 2-0, Norwood-Young America 2-1 and Buffalo 2-1. Sartell will host Buffalo tonight.

Get our free mobile app

Cathedral volleyball went 2-2 and finished 4th out of 16 teams Saturday in a tournament at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The Crusaders posted wins over Osakis and Brainerd and lost to Watertown-Mayer and Albany. Cathedral is 5-6 this season.