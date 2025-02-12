Sartell-St. Stephen Hockey Ready For Section Playoffs

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Hockey (photo courtesy of Stacy Jansky)

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys hockey team celebrated their 4th straight Central Lakes Conference Championship a couple of weeks and completed their regular season with an 8-2 win over St. Cloud Tuesday night.  Sabres Head Coach Ryan Hacker joined me on WJON.  Sartell is 15-9-1 overall and 10-0-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Hacker says key contributors this season include senior forward Shaun Paulson, sophomore forward Devin Jacobs and senior defenseman Jace Jansky.  He says overall it's been a good year.

Sartell will learn today where they will be seeded in the upcoming section playoffs.  Hacker believes they will be seeded among the top 4.  He suspects Moorhead will be the #1 seed with Bemidji as the #2.  Other top schools in the section include Elk River, St. Michael-Albertville and Roseau.  Hacker says this is a tough section with many quality teams and expects an exciting tournament.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Hockey Roster:

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
1Kahre, NoahG12
2Anderson, BradyD10
3Bollinger, AndrewF11
4Jansky, JaceD12
5Oxton, OwenF12
6Paulson, ShaunF12
7Jacobs, DevinF10
8Volker, JacobD12
9Deragisch, PrestonF10
10Schmitz, JamesonF11
11McGee, LucasF10
12Klande, BraydenF11
13Zimny, WyattD10
14Vos, CadenF12
15Peterlin, KadenF11
16Mentzer, IsaacF10
17Landowski, KeatonD11
18Otto, CollinD10
19Wilson, GrantD10
20Thompson, CalebF11
21Larson, LaneF10
22Kimble, LandonF10
23Trobec, MichaelF11
24Sigurdson, EastonF10
25Burris, TannerD11
26Hanson, EvanD10
27Bambenek, JaidenF10
28Corbin, MichaelF11
29Webster, LukeF10
30Potthoff, BrodyG10
31Berscheit, ChaseD10
32Lundeen, BenjaminF10
33Holien, AdamG12
34Stavos, LandynF10
35Ashby, JakeG10
36Marushin, BenjaminF10

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Hacker, it is available below.

 

 

