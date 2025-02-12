Sartell-St. Stephen Hockey Ready For Section Playoffs

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys hockey team celebrated their 4th straight Central Lakes Conference Championship a couple of weeks and completed their regular season with an 8-2 win over St. Cloud Tuesday night. Sabres Head Coach Ryan Hacker joined me on WJON. Sartell is 15-9-1 overall and 10-0-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

Hacker says key contributors this season include senior forward Shaun Paulson, sophomore forward Devin Jacobs and senior defenseman Jace Jansky. He says overall it's been a good year.

Sartell will learn today where they will be seeded in the upcoming section playoffs. Hacker believes they will be seeded among the top 4. He suspects Moorhead will be the #1 seed with Bemidji as the #2. Other top schools in the section include Elk River, St. Michael-Albertville and Roseau. Hacker says this is a tough section with many quality teams and expects an exciting tournament.

Sartell-St. Stephen Boys Hockey Roster:

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Kahre, Noah G 12 2 Anderson, Brady D 10 3 Bollinger, Andrew F 11 4 Jansky, Jace D 12 5 Oxton, Owen F 12 6 Paulson, Shaun F 12 7 Jacobs, Devin F 10 8 Volker, Jacob D 12 9 Deragisch, Preston F 10 10 Schmitz, Jameson F 11 11 McGee, Lucas F 10 12 Klande, Brayden F 11 13 Zimny, Wyatt D 10 14 Vos, Caden F 12 15 Peterlin, Kaden F 11 16 Mentzer, Isaac F 10 17 Landowski, Keaton D 11 18 Otto, Collin D 10 19 Wilson, Grant D 10 20 Thompson, Caleb F 11 21 Larson, Lane F 10 22 Kimble, Landon F 10 23 Trobec, Michael F 11 24 Sigurdson, Easton F 10 25 Burris, Tanner D 11 26 Hanson, Evan D 10 27 Bambenek, Jaiden F 10 28 Corbin, Michael F 11 29 Webster, Luke F 10 30 Potthoff, Brody G 10 31 Berscheit, Chase D 10 32 Lundeen, Benjamin F 10 33 Holien, Adam G 12 34 Stavos, Landyn F 10 35 Ashby, Jake G 10 36 Marushin, Benjamin F 10

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Hacker, it is available below.