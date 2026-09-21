St. Bens Soccer Team Starts Season Undefeated With Dominant Early Performance

St. Bens Soccer Team Starts Season Undefeated With Dominant Early Performance

Photo courtesy of Ava Geiman

The St. Ben's soccer team is off to a great start this season posting a 6-0-1 record through their first 7 games.  St. Ben's head coach Steve Kimble joined me on WJON to discuss how they've gotten off to this start.

Photo - Jay Caldwell
Photo - Jay Caldwell

Playing with Heart

Kimble says "I've got a really griddy, young team and they don't quit".  He believes the team is playing with a lot of heart and "we're maxing out that heart column".   The Bennies earned a 3-1 win at Bethel last Wednesday and a 1-1 tie with Gustavus on Saturday.

Top Scorers

Ewa Gower leads the Bennies with 6 goals and 2 assists while both Lilly DeRosier and Elly Prairie each have 4 goals and 1 assist.  St. Ben's was 7-11 overall last season.

What's Next

St. Ben's will play at St. Catherine Saturday at 1pm.  The Bennies lost 3-0 to St. Kate's last year and Kimble believes this will be a challenging test for them.  A guest from St. Ben's Athletics joins me on WJON weekly at 7:45am during the Morning News Watch.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve Kimble, click below.

 

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Filed Under: St. Ben's Soccer
Categories: college sports, From Around Central Minnesota, Sports

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