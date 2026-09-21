The St. Ben's soccer team is off to a great start this season posting a 6-0-1 record through their first 7 games. St. Ben's head coach Steve Kimble joined me on WJON to discuss how they've gotten off to this start.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Playing with Heart

Kimble says "I've got a really griddy, young team and they don't quit". He believes the team is playing with a lot of heart and "we're maxing out that heart column". The Bennies earned a 3-1 win at Bethel last Wednesday and a 1-1 tie with Gustavus on Saturday.

Top Scorers

Ewa Gower leads the Bennies with 6 goals and 2 assists while both Lilly DeRosier and Elly Prairie each have 4 goals and 1 assist. St. Ben's was 7-11 overall last season.

What's Next

St. Ben's will play at St. Catherine Saturday at 1pm. The Bennies lost 3-0 to St. Kate's last year and Kimble believes this will be a challenging test for them. A guest from St. Ben's Athletics joins me on WJON weekly at 7:45am during the Morning News Watch.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve Kimble, click below.