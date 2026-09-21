Former SCSU Football Coach Retires Mid-Season at SMSU

Former St. Cloud State football coach Scott Underwood has suddenly retired as head football coach at Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall. Underwood announced his decision Sunday. The Mustangs were off to a 1-3 start this season.

Dave Overlund Dave Overlund

Underwood at SCSU

Underwood coached 12 seasons in St. Cloud from 2008-2019 with a record of 86-52 as the head coach of the Huskies. His run at SCSU included 10 winning records and a NSIC coach of the year award in 2011. Underwood came to St. Cloud State in 2001 as the defensive coordinator on Randy Hedberg's coaching staff. He had been the defensive backs coach at the University of North Dakota prior to coming to St. Cloud.

SCSU's Last Football Coach

Underwood was the last head football coaching in the program's history at St. Cloud State. SCSU eliminated the football program after the 2019 season. Underwood coached at Southwest Minnesota State from 2022-2026.

Underwood ends his coaching career with an overall record of 94-92.