Sartell, ROCORI Set For Section Final Friday

The Rocori Spartans and Sartell Sabres are the last two teams standing in this year's high school football playoffs. The Apollo Eagles and Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm lost in the opening round, while the Tech Tigers and Cathedral Crusaders each lost in the section semifinals.

The #2 seeded Sabres (6-3) will play against the top-seeded Alexandria Cardinals at St. John's University's Clemens Stadium. The two teams did not play against each other this season.

The Sabres earned a convincing 35-0 win over the Brainerd Warriors on Saturday night in Sartell. Ethan Stark had a 63 yard touchdown reception and a 61 yard touchdown run in the Sabres' first two drives of the game.

Alexandria made a thrilling comeback to beat Moorhead 37-20 in two overtimes after trailing 21-7 early in the game. The Cardinals only loss this season came at the hands of the Tech Tigers in their final regular season game.

The Section 8AAAAA final between Sartell and Alexandria can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS. Pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7.

Josh Akkerman

The Spartans find themselves on a familiar path in their quest for a trip to the state tournament. For a second straight season, Rocori beat Little Falls in the first round of the playoffs. For a second straight season, the Spartans shut out Detroit Lakes on the road in the section semifinals.

Now, once again, Rocori will try to get past the Willmar Cardinals in Alexandria to punch their ticket to the state tourney. The Spartans beat the Cardinals 7-0 in a rainy, windy game last season at the same site.

The Willmar Cardinals have been playing better football over the past four weeks, when six players were reinstated after a six game suspension. After a narrow loss to then-undefeated Tech, the Cardinals rattled off wins over Sauk Rapids-Rice, Thief River Falls and Fergus Falls.