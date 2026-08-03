The St. Cloud Rox beat up the Badlands Big Sticks Sunday with a 16-3 win at Joe Faber Field. The win improves St. Cloud to 39-24 on the season.

The Rox offense set the tone early with a three-run first inning, thanks to Colton Rother's three-run home run that plated Jackson Legg and Nolan Geislinger. After the Big Sticks scored in the second in fourth innings to make the score 3-2, St. Cloud answered with three runs in the fourth inning and six in the fifth for a 12-2 lead.

Legg started the fourth-inning rally with a run-scoring single to make the score 4-2, Rother tripled home Legg to make the score 5-2 and Rother scored on Owen Estabrook's base hit for a 6-2 Rox lead.

In the fifth inning the Rox loaded the bases by drawing a pair of walks and getting hit by a pitch before Geislinger's bases-loaded walk gave the Rox a 7-2 lead. Rother's subsequent single scored a pair of runs to make it a 9-2 game.

Rother finished the game 3-4 with seven runs batted in and four runs scored and Owen Estabrook went 3-6 with a home run and three runs batted in.

The Rox will wrap up their homestand with a game against the Mankato MoonDogs at Joe Faber Field on Monday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m..

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.