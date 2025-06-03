Sartell and Foley Participate at State Boys Tennis Tourney

The Sartell-St. Stephen boys tennis team lost 7-0 to top seeded Wayzata in the Class AA State Tournament quarterfinals at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis Tuesday. The Sabres are unseeded.

Sartell-St. Stephen will play in the consolation semifinals against 5th seeded Elk River at 4pm today at Baseline Center Tennis Center. If the Sabres can win today they would play at noon Wednesday for 5th place (consolation title).

Foley is participating in the Class A State Tournament at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The unseeded Falcons will play 3rd seeded Rochester Lourdes at 2pm today. If Foley wins they will play at 10am Wednesday against either Redwood Valley or Rock Ridge (Virginia).

The individual competition starts Thursday June 5. Sartell's Jack Michaud will compete in singles while Collin Otto and Dane Kenning will compete in doubles for the Sabres. Becker's doubles team of Sawyer Brown and Landon Peterson will also compete in AA. In Class A Foley's Aaron Vanderweyst and Jack Erkens will compete in doubles.