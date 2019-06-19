Rox Fall to Stingers

Saint Cloud -- Saint Cloud lost to Willmar, loosing 8-7 at Joe Faber Field.

Willmar jumped out to an early lead by scoring five runs in the first two innings. Then the Saint Cloud Rox would begin a comeback. Saint Cloud would get on the board with a solo home run by Cam Kline to make the score 5-1. An rbi double by Parker Smejkal in the bottom of the 4th would give Saint Cloud their second run to make it 5-2. Garrett Delano would add a two run home run in the bottom of the 6th for Saint Cloud to make it 5-4.

Saint Cloud would tie it in the bottom of the 7th thanks to an rbi by Brady Harlen and in the same inning Saint Cloud would take their first lead of the game on a rbi single by Hance Smith to make it 7-5. Unfortunately it wouldn't last thanks to four consecutive walks in the top of the 9th for Willmar would tie it at 7-7. The winning run would come across on a wild pitch to give Willmar the lead 8-7.

The Rox, who are now 12-11, will travel to Bismarck Municipal to play the Bismarck Larks Thursday. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 6:35 p.m.