The Sartell-St. Stephen boys hockey team is ready to start another season next week. The season ended for the Sabres in 2025-2026 with a an overtime loss to Northern Lakes 3-2 in the section finals.

Hacker Weighs In

Sartell head coach Ryan Hacker joined me on WJON. He says they have a lot of guys back who were big contributors last season as they feel the "sting" of losing in overtime in a section final last season.

Top Returners

Hacker says they return 14 seniors which includes top scorers Devin Jacobs and Preston Deragisch. Jacobs and Deragisch each scored more than 70 points last season. Hacker says "we'll lean heavily on those guys to make sure we get the puck in the net". Top returnees on defense include Isaac Mentzer, Collin Otto and Wyatt Zimny.

Season Starts Tuesday, December 1

Hacker is excited to start the season Tuesday, December 1 at the St. Cloud Crush at the MAC. He says his guys are ready to finally play someone other than themselves. Hacker and Athletic Director Bruce Thompson wanted to schedule as tough of a non conference schedule as possible. They've scheduled games with top 10 ranked teams...Mahtomedi, Warroad and Hermantown.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Hacker, click below.